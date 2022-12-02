"I suck right now": Flames goalie Markstrom candid on struggles

Things aren’t going particularly well for Jacob Markstrom between the pipes so far this season.

And the Calgary Flames goaltender isn’t blind to that fact.

Markstrom, who allowed two goals on 19 shots in a 2-1 loss against the Montreal Canadiens at the Saddledome on Thursday — including a massive gaffe in the opening dozen seconds of the contest — was the first to declare that.

In arguably the harshest way possible.

“I just suck at hockey right now,” Markstrom said candidly.

Markstrom: "The guys did a great job and once again I've got to be better. I suck right now, so I've got to step up. We're playing good hockey and not letting many scoring chances in but we can't start behind every game." https://t.co/YA2dpkuVAo — Aaron Vickers (@AAVickers) December 2, 2022

Unfortunately for the Flames, he’s not wrong.

Among the 54 goalies to make at least eight starts this season, Markstrom, a Vezina Trophy runner-up last season, ranks 44th with a .889 save percentage. His goals-against average, at 2.97, is slightly better at 31st overall.

His goals saved above expected, breaking near even at -0.1, is 30th, according to MoneyPuck, and his save percentage above expected, sitting exactly at .000, ranks 29th.

It’s a far cry from his NHL-leading nine shutouts a season ago, or his 2.22 goals-against or .922 save percentage.

Highlighting Markstrom’s rough play is the fact that the team in front of him ranks in the bottom quarter in shooting percentage, according to Natural Stat Trick, meaning a 46-shot effort against the Habs on Thursday magnifies the magnificent mistake Markstrom made off the opening puck drop.

Juraj Slafkovsky scored 13 seconds in when Markstrom came out with a random, seemingly unnecessary sliding block to deter Sean Monahan from advancing. Instead, though, the puck turned over to the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for an easy snipe.

Le match est tard, mais on s'y met tôt. 😏 Late start time, but we got on the board early.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/j4oxnhwdf2 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2022

“I think everyone saw what happened,” Markstrom said. “It’s not a good play.

“We’re playing good hockey and not letting many scores chances in but we can’t start from behind every game. The guys did a great job and once again I’ve got to be better.

“I suck right now, so I’ve got to step up.”

So what’s the cure?

Because the Flames, the toast of the Pacific Division last season, can’t afford to have their star stopper struggling the way that he has.

“Work harder, stop more pucks,” Markstrom declared.

It might be time, then, to give backup Dan Vladar the starter’s role for the foreseeable future.

And let a down Markstrom work his way back up.