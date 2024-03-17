Flames fans give loud standing ovation for Lanny McDonald

As a legend returned to the arena, it was an emotional night for Calgary Flames fans at the Saddledome.

Lanny McDonald was in the building for Saturday night’s 5-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. It was his first time back in the building since being hospitalized for a cardiac event. The result was a loud standing ovation for the former Flames captain.

Calgary welcomed Lanny McDonald back to the Saddledome 🥹 pic.twitter.com/pFYneluO5I — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 16, 2024

McDonald spent a few weeks in hospital after suffering from a serious cardiac event in the Calgary airport on his way back from the NHL All-Star Game. Luckily for him, a few nurses happened to be passing by at the time of the incident and helped him get to the hospital in a timely manner.

After leaving the hospital, McDonald penned a heartwarming note to his family, friends, and supporters outlining how grateful he was for all the kind words and wishes he had received. He even included some of that classic Lanny humour as well.

If this public appearance is anything to go by, the 71-year-old seems to be in good spirits, and his health seems to be improving. There is no doubt that McDonald’s significance to the game of hockey is not limited to Calgary; he is one of the most beloved former players across the league.

He appeared in 1111 NHL games for the Flames, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Colorado Rockies between 1973 and 1989. He scored 500 goals and 1006 points in that span. His only Stanley Cup came with the Flames in his final season.

McDonald’s #9 jersey was retired by the Flames less than a year after the Stanley Cup victory in 1990. It remains just one of four numbers to be retired by the franchise, alongside Jarome Iginla, Mike Vernon, and Miikka Kiprusoff.