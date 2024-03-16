Once his playing days are over, Calgary Flames defenceman prospect Hunter Brzustewicz appears to have a media career ahead of him.

The 19-year-old, signed by the Flames days ago to an entry-level contract, answered questions with Kitchener Rangers TV host Sean Furfaro after a 9-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack. After asking his few questions, Furfaro was about to sign off from the broadcast before Brzustewicz grabbed the microphone from a puzzled Furfaro.

“You ask all the questions all the time, so I’m going to take it over for tonight,” Brzustewicz said. “What did you think of the game tonight, Sean?”

Brzustewicz looked like a pro on the mic and even nailed the sign-off, that Furfaro was about to deliver minutes prior.

“That’s gonna do it for us here tonight,” Brzustewicz said. “Remember that the Rangers are on the road in Guelph on Sunday. You can see that right here on Rogers TV. They’re back home against Guelph on Tuesday night. For Dan, Isaac, Sean, and the whole crew, I’m Hunter. See you back here on Tuesday.”

Tonight in our post-game interview, @brzustewicz4 decided he was asking the questions instead of me. I’m glad he is now officially signed with the @NHLFlames instead of coming for my job here on TV. (Re-posting the previous post as the end cut off – this is the full version) pic.twitter.com/cJ9o0hDyHu — Sean Furfaro (@seanfurfaro) March 16, 2024



While taking over the postgame interview certainly came as a surprise, Brzustewicz’s play on the ice didn’t. He registered three assists in the blowout win, which gives him 88 points through 63 games this season. His 76 assists on the year lead all OHL skaters, while his 88 points put him in a three-way tie for eighth.

The Rangers have four games remaining on their regular-season schedule, giving Brzustewicz a slim but possible chance at hitting the 100-point marker. His bigger focus, however, will be on the playoffs, which are set to get underway in just a few weeks.