Lanny McDonald has left the hospital healthy after suffering cardiac event

The hockey world has let out a collective sigh of relief, as the legendary Lanny McDonald has left the hospital healthy nearly two weeks after suffering from a cardiac event.

The former Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs forward had a close call after collapsing at a Calgary airport on his way back from the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. Luckily, two passing nurses were able to come to his aid and help him get to the hospital promptly.

After two weeks under the care of doctors, McDonald updated everyone on his social media, sending thanks to all the staff that helped him through this difficult time.

“Ending my two-week visit with new and improved pipes, some fancy hardware and a figuratively full heart,” wrote McDonald on his Instagram. “I am humbled by the humanity pouring out of every talented surgeon, wonderful nurse, skilled doctor, motivational physio, eager nursing student and everyone in between.

“Namely, thank you to the teams on Units 103A, 94, and 91… your care has been beyond amazing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lanny McDonald (@lannymac9009)

McDonald was also sure to shout out the countless notes of support that he received from friends, far and wide, encouraging him to get better every day. He likened the support to feeling like “little painkillers”.

“Just when the tough moments of recovery feel like hours, inevitably I get a note from friends. Lifelong or brand new, close or distant, dear or unknown- the well-wishes are like little painkillers, boosts of inspiration when I need it most,” McDonald wrote.

“You have no idea how you all have lifted me. They say ‘friendship is a wildly underrated medication’… thank you for giving me the max dose.”

Of course, the 71-year-old couldn’t help but bring up his beloved Flames. Now that he is out of the hospital, he noted that he is most excited to get back home to watch the rest of the season cheering on Calgary, in his uniquely Lanny way.

“Off to enjoy the rest of the Flames season from the comfort of my favourite chair instead of on hospital wifi. Keep hustling boys, it keeps my blood pressure down 😉.”

There isn’t quite anybody else like Lanny McDonald in the hockey world. His always upbeat nature is a reminder to everyone that hockey is a sport that is supposed to be fun and bring joy to all those around it.

Having McDonald around makes everything seem a bit better.