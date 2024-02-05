SportsHockeyMaple LeafsFlamesCanada

Lanny McDonald hospitalized after "cardiac event" at Calgary airport

Feb 5 2024, 5:56 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Flames and Toronto Maple Leafs legend Lanny McDonald had a scary moment while returning home yesterday.

In a heartfelt note posted to social media, the 70-year-old said that he suffered a “cardiac event” at a Calgary airport shortly after returning from the NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. He says that two passing nurses saved his life.

“It’s true that even old tough guys need some help sometimes,” McDonald wrote. “Two selfless nurses who were passing by to catch their own flights immediately jumped into action… we are eternally grateful for their care and action… I owe them my life.”

First responders were called to the scene and McDonald was transported to the hospital, where he penned this note. He said he will spend the next little while with doctors and professionals as they try to figure out the next steps for the Hall of Fame hockey player.

Always true to himself, McDonald found a way to lighten up the mood at the end of the letter.

“I’ll try to convince the team here to bet on the Chiefs next Sunday, and never stop cheering for our Flames,” McDonald wrote.

McDonald is one of the most beloved members of the hockey community. He played 1,111 games in the NHL with the Flames, Maple Leafs and Colorado Rockies between 1973 and 1989. Perhaps McDonald’s most well-known feature is his bushy mustache, which he has kept since his playing days.

Flames fans remember him as one of the core pieces that helped them win their only Stanley Cup in franchise history in 1989. More recently, McDonald was named to the Order of Hockey in Canada in 2022 and has been a Stanley Cup trustee since this past summer.

Fans and media were quick to send their best to McDonald during a difficult time.

Even the Edmonton Oilers, the Flames’ most bitter rivals, stepped up to wish the legendary player a speedy recovery, showing that the sport transcends the rivalries on the ice.

McDonald is set to celebrate his 71st birthday on February 16. His jersey was retired by the Flames in 1990 and he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame shortly after in 1992.

Throughout his historic 16-year NHL career, he scored 500 goals and 1,006 points.

