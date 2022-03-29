Flames donate $300K to help aid Ukraine relief efforts

The Calgary Flames are stepping up for Ukraine.

The Calgary Flames Foundation is donating a combined $300,000 to UNICEF Canada, Canadian Red Cross, and Immigrant Services Calgary, to assist those suffering in Ukraine and new nationals arriving in Calgary from Ukraine.

“The Calgary Flames Foundation and the Calgary Sports and Entertainment family pledge our support to the people of Ukraine,” Calgary Flames Foundation chairman Jeff McCaig said. “We stand steadfast with Ukraine and its people, both in Ukraine and globally, including Ukrainian Canadians.

“With today’s contribution to three critical services, we hope to strengthen their ability to respond to this crisis. These services are urgently needed as the situation in the country continues to deteriorate, posing an immediate threat to the lives and well-being of the country’s people.”

The Calgary Flames Foundation is distributing $300,000 in support of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/uSeXF0cgiY — Flames Foundation (@FlamesFdn) March 29, 2022

The donation comes from proceeds collected during the Flames 50/50 draw on March 7.

UNICEF Canada supports UNICEF’s humanitarian effort for children and families in Ukraine. Canadian Red Cross has deployed humanitarian aid workers into the region to provide urgent assistance to people who have fled their homes. Immigrant Services Calgary is working with the government and community partners on the placement of Ukrainian nationals in Calgary.

Since its inception, the Calgary Flames Foundation has donated over $50 million to southern Alberta charities.