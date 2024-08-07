Ex-Flames player Dillon Dube signs in Belarus with KHL team

Former Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube will not be playing in the NHL next season after signing a contract with a KHL team in Belarus.

The 26-year-old is currently listed on the roster of Dinamo Minsk with a contract that ends on May 31, 2025, which indicates that he has signed a one-year deal with the KHL club.

It appears that ex-#Flames forward Dillon Dube has signed a contract with the Belarus-based KHL club Dinamo Minsk. He's awaiting trial for charges of sexual assault stemming from a 2018 incident. Here he is listed on the Dinamo roster: pic.twitter.com/5wir7fUGDr — Preston Hodgkinson (@NHLHodgkinson) August 7, 2024

This comes just months after Dube was one of five players charged with sexual assault by the London, Ontario, police department related to a 2018 incident while he was a member of the Canadian world junior team. At the time, Dube was granted a mental health leave by the Flames and has not appeared in an NHL game since January 18.

Dube’s last NHL contract ended this summer and while he was an RFA, the Flames decided not to qualify him. This made him a UFA and effectively cut ties between Dube and Calgary.

Dube isn’t the only NHL player involved in this sexual assault case that has found themselves scrambling for new places to play. New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod was also charged and recently signed a contract with Astana Barys, a KHL team based in Kazakhstan.

«Барыс» сообщает о заключении контракта с Майклом Маклаудом. Одностороннее соглашение с канадским нападающим рассчитано на один сезон до 31 мая 2025 года. 🌐 https://t.co/lY0GS0oumt pic.twitter.com/is0hRWKewc — ХК «Барыс» (@AstanaBarys) August 2, 2024

The other players charged are former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, ex-Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton, and former Devil Cal Foote.

All five players are awaiting trial for these charges.