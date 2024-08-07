SportsHockeyFlames

Ex-Flames player Dillon Dube signs in Belarus with KHL team

Aug 7 2024, 5:56 pm
Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Former Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube will not be playing in the NHL next season after signing a contract with a KHL team in Belarus.

The 26-year-old is currently listed on the roster of Dinamo Minsk with a contract that ends on May 31, 2025, which indicates that he has signed a one-year deal with the KHL club.

This comes just months after Dube was one of five players charged with sexual assault by the London, Ontario, police department related to a 2018 incident while he was a member of the Canadian world junior team. At the time, Dube was granted a mental health leave by the Flames and has not appeared in an NHL game since January 18.

Dube’s last NHL contract ended this summer and while he was an RFA, the Flames decided not to qualify him. This made him a UFA and effectively cut ties between Dube and Calgary.

Dube isn’t the only NHL player involved in this sexual assault case that has found themselves scrambling for new places to play. New Jersey Devils forward Michael McLeod was also charged and recently signed a contract with Astana Barys, a KHL team based in Kazakhstan.

The other players charged are former Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart, ex-Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton, and former Devil Cal Foote.

All five players are awaiting trial for these charges.

