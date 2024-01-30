Flames’ Dube confirmed to be facing sexual assault charges: report

Editor’s note: This article discusses an incident purportedly involving a sexual assault and may be triggering to some readers.

Calgary Flames forward Dillon Dube will be facing sexual assault charges related to the 2018 World Juniors investigation, according to new reports.

TSN’s Rick Westhead reported this afternoon that he can confirm that Dube is one of the four current NHL players who have been asked to surrender to London, Ontario, police as they investigate allegations of sexual assault that took place in 2018.

Westhead also named Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart and New Jersey Devils forwards Michael McLeod and Cal Foote as three other players who will be facing similar charges. Former NHLer Alex Formenton, who was playing in Switzerland this season, is also reportedly being charged.

Four NHLers – Carter Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube & Cal Foote – have been directed to surrender to London police to be charged with sexual assault in connection with an alleged incident that occurred during a 2018 Hockey Canada event. From @rwesthead:… pic.twitter.com/8JeYMibBJt — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 30, 2024

This comes after the Flames sent out a release on January 21 that said Dube would be taking an indefinite leave from the team to “tend to his mental health.”

The incident at hand involves a woman who alleges that she was sexually assaulted by multiple players in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in 2018. The complainant says she left a bar with one player and had consensual sex with him. The player is then alleged to have invited more players into the room to have sex with her without her consent.

An initial investigation by police was closed in 2019 without any charges laid but was later reopened in the summer of 2022.

The allegations against Dube have yet to be proven and a lengthy legal process is expected to get underway.

Dube has been disappointing for the Flames on the ice this season, with just three goals and seven points in 43 games. He is in the final year of a three-year contract in Calgary that pays him an AAV of $2.3 million. Dube will be an RFA at the end of the season.

The London Police Department is expected to give more details on the case during a news conference on February 5.