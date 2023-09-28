Flames GM Craig Conroy brought to tears speaking about Chris Snow

What was meant to be a positive press conference for the Calgary Flames got off to a very emotional start on Wednesday, as Craig Conroy was visibly shaken by the news of Chris Snow.

Chris, who serves as the Flames assistant general manager, has been in an ongoing battle with ALS for nearly five years. Recently, Chris’ wife, Kelsie, gave an update that her husband suffered a cardiac arrest and a “catastrophic brain injury” on Tuesday. She has since given an update that after running tests, it has been determined he won’t wake up, though he remains on life support at this time.

Just one day after the news, the Flames held a press conference to announce Mikael Backlund as the organization’s new captain. While it was undoubtedly a happy day for the Backlund family and his many supporters over the years, it was extremely emotional given the news that has transpired in recent days regarding Snow. Before touching on the Backlund news at yesterday’s press conference, Conroy made sure to mention Chris and his family.

“First, I wanted to start with, our good friend Chris Snow had a medical emergency yesterday,” Conroy began. “He’s been battling ALS for five years, and he’s in another battle right now. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Chris, Kelsie, Cohen, and Willa. I’ve never heard him complain once about this through these five years. It just doesn’t seem right to not have Snowy here today with me, but I was fortunate enough to bring Cohen. Little Snowy’s here, and that means more than you know. Thanks, Cohen, for coming today.”

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy was visibly upset when commenting on assistant general manager Chris Snow, who experienced a serious medical incident and is not expected to recover. #yyc pic.twitter.com/eNsOEhewcS — Global Calgary (@GlobalCalgary) September 27, 2023

Snow was named as the Flames’ assistant general manager in September of 2019, which marked his 13th season with the organization. He and Conroy have worked together for a lengthy period of time, as Conroy began working for the Flames immediately after his retirement in 2011. Watching the video above, it is clear how much this news has affected Conroy, as it has with many other individuals across the world who have followed Snow’s journey in recent years.