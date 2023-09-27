Wife of Flames assistant GM Chris Snow shares heartbreaking update

Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow is fighting for his life.

As per his wife Kelsie, Snow suffered a cardiac arrest and a “catastrophic brain injury” on Tuesday.

“With a shattered heart I’ve come to share that yesterday Chris became unresponsive and went into cardiac arrest,” Kelsie wrote on X. “Paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again but, devastatingly, a scan showed Chris has suffered a catastrophic brain injury caused by lack of oxygen. His doctors do not expect him to wake up from this. My chest feels cracked open and hollowed out. Chris is the most beautiful, brilliant person I’ll ever know and doing life without him feels untenable. Hug your people.”

Chris, who has been an assistant general manager of the Flames since 2019 and has been with the organization since 2011, suffers from a genetic form of ALS and had required assistance in order to continue with his duties from the Flames, though he had remained working with the team.

“Any single thing that you need to do to get ready in the morning, he cannot do by himself,” Kelsie said in a June 2023 interview with Boston.com. “Brush his teeth, do his hair, shave his face, get dressed. He can open the car door, he cannot put his own seatbelt on. That’s right now, talk to me in two weeks and maybe the car door’s gone.”

Snow’s father, two uncles, and a cousin had all lost their lives to ALS.

“ALS is a rare disease, and rare diseases aren’t easily cured. Fewer than 20,000 people in North America are estimated to be living with ALS. Of them only 2,000 are living with familial ALS, the kind caused by a gene passed down within a family,” a note on the Snowy Strong website reads, where the family has raised more than $225,000 for ALS research over the years.