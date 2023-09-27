Flames re-sign Mikael Backlund to team-friendly contract extension: report

It took some time, but the Calgary Flames and forward Mikael Backlund have finally come to terms on a new contract.

According to several reports, the Flames and Backlund have worked out a two-year extension on a contract that will carry an average annual value of $4.5 million. It comes in at a significantly lower cost than his current deal, which sits at $5.35 million.

Once finalized, expect Mikael Backlund’s two-year extension with the #Flames to carry an AAV in the neighbourhood of $4.5M. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) September 27, 2023

Despite being 34 years old, Backlund has shown zero signs of decline in his game. In fact, it is quite the opposite, as he had a career year this past season in which he had 19 goals and a career-high 56 points in 82 outings. His defensive play continued to be as steady as ever, making the uptick in offensive production all the more impressive.

With the announcement, it is likely only a matter of time before Backlund is announced as the 20th captain in franchise history. The Flames haven’t had a captain since Mark Giordano departed after the 2020-21 season, but it has been made clear by both general manager Craig Conroy and head coach Ryan Huska that one will be named ahead of the 2023-24 campaign. Since then, many Flames have expressed to the media that they believe Backlund is the man for the job.

While the two sides have clearly hashed things out and are happy to be linked to one another moving forward, there was serious belief earlier this offseason that Backlund would be traded elsewhere. Entering the final year of his contract, he expressed major hesitancy when asked about an extension at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. It is believed that his displeasure had to do with former head coach Darryl Sutter, who was reportedly very hard on the Swedish centreman. It seems as though Sutter’s firing played a major role in Backlund’s change of heart.