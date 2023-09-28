GoFundMe created for family of Flames assistant GM Chris Snow

A GoFundMe page has been created to help Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow’s family.

Chris has been in the public eye for some time now, as he has put up an incredible fight against ALS, which he was first diagnosed with in 2019. At the time of his diagnosis, Chris was given a year to live but willed his way well past that. His wife, Kelsie, and the Flames organization have continuously given updates on Chris’ battle over the years.

Unfortunately, Kelsie shared on Tuesday that her husband had suffered a cardiac arrest and a “catastrophic brain injury.” This morning, she put out the horrible news that tests have confirmed Chris won’t wake up. He continues to be on life support while organ donation is arranged.

With the news, Maya Shankar, a friend of Kelsie’s, has started up a GoFundMe page for the Snow family while they try to sort through this extremely devastating time. Kelsie admitted that while it wasn’t easy, Maya convinced her that people wanted to help them out.

“It’s hard to accept help,” Kelsie wrote on X. “My friend Maya convinced me that ppl want to help & I should give them a way to do that. We will be forever grateful for the love & support sent our way, but we aren’t surprised by the number of ppl Chris touched. That was his way.”

It’s hard to accept help. My friend Maya convinced me that ppl want to help & I should give them a way to do that. We will be forever grateful for the love & support sent our way, but we are’t surprised by the number of ppl Chris touched. That was his way.https://t.co/h3uJgSNdjM — Kelsie Snow (@kelsieswrites) September 28, 2023



Despite the GoFundMe page only being created 12 hours ago, there has already been over US$26,000 raised through 366 donations, and those numbers are increasing rapidly. Anybody wishing to help support the Snow family can do so by clicking the link here. The attached link also shares several thoughtful paragraphs from Maya about the type of people Kelsie and her family are.

“Chris had the best smile Kelsie has ever seen,” part of the writeup reads. “The goal of this fundraiser is simple: to provide Kelsie and her two kids with the financial security needed to be able to share as many smiles together in Chris’ honor as they can in the coming years. I’m setting an ambitious fundraising goal in part because Kelsie gave up her career to move to Canada and start a family, when Chris was given an opportunity to work for the Calgary Flames. In the years since, she has stayed home to raise their children and has been Chris’ devoted caretaker as his illness progressed. This fundraiser has no end date, because grief has no end date.”

As is evidenced by how much money has already been donated, Chris’ story has made an impact on a lot of people. Roughly 20,000 people live in North America with ALS, which is currently not curable. That said, Chris’ battle has resulted in his family raising more than $225,000 for ALS research, which will help one day find a cure for this devastating disease.