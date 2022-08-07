Matt Coronato is heading back to the World Juniors.

Coronato, who was a member of Team USA for the abbreviated version of the 2022 World Junior Championship last December, was named to the group once again as the tournament gets set to start again this week.

The December tournament was cancelled amidst concerns over COVID-19.

Coronato, who was selected with the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, led the United States Hockey League with 48 goals for Chicago in 2020-21, and had 36 points (18 goals, 18 assists) in 34 games as a freshman last season and earned ECAC All-Rookie Team honours.

The special summer edition of the World Juniors tournament will run from August 9-20. The United States will play in Group B against Sweden, Germany, Switzerland and Austria in the round robin.

After the tournament, Coronato will return to Harvard for his sophomore season.

“I think about it,” the 19-year-old said at Flames development camp in July. “Just kind of see how next year goes and continue to make decisions off that. Right now, I’m just looking to get better and see where things take me.

“I think it’s just important for me to keep getting better. The staff there does a great job with developing guys and moving them on, so I think another year there, get bigger and stronger, continue to develop with a lot of my teammates that I like a lot. I just thought it was the best move for me.”

The plan has worked to this point.

The prospect was noticeably bulked-up in his first development camp in Calgary a few weeks ago.

The added muscle should serve Coronato well in the summer showcase with Team USA.

“I’ve spent a lot of time with him over the course of the winter and got to know him pretty good,” Flames development coach Ray Edwards said. “The first thing I noticed with Matthew after not seeing him for a few months is the work he’s put in on his upper body. One of the action items we had for him was to get a bit stronger in the shoulders, arms, wrists, core, those types of things. I can see he’s already put that work in.”