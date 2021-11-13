SportsHockeyFlames

Flames' Chris Snow, family raise over $500K for ALS research

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
Nov 13 2021, 1:55 am
@chrissnowcgy/Twitter

The #SnowyStrong campaign has hit a significant mark. 

Two years after being diagnosed with ALS, Calgary Flames assistant general manager Chris Snow and his family have raised over $500,000 — $506,061 to be exact — to help fund ALS research and new treatments. 

The push across the campaign’s finish line came after son Cohen volunteered up birthday and allowance money earlier in the week. 

Over $18,000 poured into the cause in a span of five days to match Cohen’s heartfelt donation. 

Chris, at age 37, was diagnosed with ALS in June 2019. He was given 6-12 months to live. 

He celebrated his 40th birthday in August — at Fenway Park, no less. 

Chris has a particularly aggressive form of ALS that is genetic. He lost his dad, Bob, to ALS less than a year before his diagnosis. He also lost uncles David and Brad to the same disease. Both passed within nine months of diagnosis. He also lost his cousin, Matt, at age 28. 

Generally, ALS has a life expectancy of 2-5 years. 

As Kelsie, his wife, put it, “Someone has to be the first person to live with ALS rather than die from it.” Kelsie has been documenting the family’s journey on her blog and hosts the Sorry I’m Sad podcast. 

The family has been an inspiration to many.

To donate to #SnowyStrong for ALS, visit: https://www.nhl.com/flames/fans/snowystrong 

