Flames will receive cap relief as Dube faces sexual assault charges: report

The Calgary Flames will reportedly receive some form of cap relief as forward Dillon Dube steps away from the team to face sexual assault charges.

News broke last week that Dube was confirmed to be one of the five players being charged in relation to an alleged sexual assault in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada gala in 2018.

The other players facing charges include Philadelphia Flyers goalie Carter Hart, New Jersey Devils forwards Michael McLeod and Cal Foote, and former Ottawa Senators forward Alex Formenton.

According to TSN insider Darren Dreger, the Flames, Flyers, and Devils will be receiving some sort of cap relief to deal with the cap hits of the players involved.

The Philadelphia Flyers, New Jersey Devils and Calgary Flames have been informed they will receive cap relief for the players on Leave charged in the 2018 World Junior criminal proceedings. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) February 5, 2024

Dube was in the final season of a three-year contract that carried a cap hit of $2.3 million, so having that money not count toward the Flames’ cap situation would help give the team some flexibility heading into the trade deadline. However, those effects would be short-lived, as Dube was slated to become an RFA at the end of the season, anyway.

The Flames had not been getting good results from Dube on the ice this season. In 43 games, the 25-year-old scored just three goals and seven points. This is far from the 45 points he was able to score in Calgary last season.