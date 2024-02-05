Flames show off new forward lines featuring Andrei Kuzmenko

The Calgary Flames have a bit of a different look to their forward lines coming out of the NHL All-Star break.

The team is fresh off trading centerman Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks last week in exchange for a package that included struggling Russian forward Andrei Kuzmenko.

While the Canucks gave a glimpse of where Lindholm will slot into their lineup yesterday, the Flames did the same with Kuzmenko earlier today. The Athletic’s Julian McKenzie shared on social media what head coach Ryan Huska decided to go with.

Huberdeau-Sharangovich-Kuzmenko

Zary-Kadri-Pospisil

Mangiapane-Backlund-Coleman

Rooney/Pelletier-Schwindt-Duehr — Julian McKenzie (@jkamckenzie) February 5, 2024

It looks like Kuzmenko will get an opportunity on Calgary’s first line to start. Yegor Sharangovich will move in to replace Lindholm as the first line centre while Jonathan Huberdeau remains on the left wing. Heading down to the second line, Nazem Kadri will now play with rookie Connor Zary with Martin Pospisil, who is returning to the lineup on the other side.

Kuzmenko scored 39 goals and 74 points with the Canucks last season. In 43 games this season, he has just eight goals and 21 points. The hope is that the 28-year-old can rediscover his offensive prowess with more opportunity and a fresh slate.

Andrew Mangiapane will remain with captain Mikael Backlund on the Flames’ third line. Leading scorer Blake Coleman will join the veterans on the right side. Lastly, the fourth line is a bit of a blender at the moment.

Recent AHL call-ups Kevin Rooney, Jakob Pelletier, and Cole Schwindt all took reps on the line alongside Walker Duehr. Rooney and Pelletier appear to have alternated, so it is not clear who will be in the lineup tomorrow night.

On the backend, all eyes will be on Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev, both of whom have been subject to heavy trade rumours this season. They will make up the Flames’ second pair with MacKenzie Weegar and Rasmus Andersson manning the top pair while Oliver Kylington and Brayden Pachal, a recent waiver wire pickup, are slated to play as the third pair.

No announcement has been made by Huska on who will be starting in goal for the Flames when they take on the Boston Bruins tomorrow night.