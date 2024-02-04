Pelletier looks to make season debut after Flames recall

It looks like Calgary Flames forward Jakob Pelletier is one step closer to making his season debut.

The 22-year-old was called back up to the NHL this afternoon alongside forward Kevin Rooney and Cole Schwindt. This comes hours after the Flames revealed that they had claimed defenceman Brayden Pachal off waivers from the Vegas Golden Knights.

#Flames Roster Update: Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney and Cole Schwindt have been recalled from the @AHLWranglers. A.J. Greer has been placed on Injury Reserve. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 4, 2024

Pelletier has been unable to play this season due to suffering a shoulder injury in a preseason game against the Seattle Kraken. The Flames later announced that the former first-round pick required surgery.

The Flames activated Pelletier from the IR in early January and assigned him to the AHL to play games with the Calgary Wranglers. He played four games in the minors, recording two goals and three points. It seems like the organization thinks he has recovered enough to get another look in the NHL.

Pelletier has had an encouraging start to his career with the Flames. He has been among the team’s most productive players in the AHL, scoring 99 points in 101 games in his first two seasons with the Wranglers.

He appeared in 24 games with the Flames last season, putting up three goals and seven points. He will hopefully hop into a lineup that includes some other impressive young players like Conor Zary and Yegor Sharangovich.

It is unknown if he will be inserted into the lineup immediately. The Flames will hit the ice for the first time since the NHL All-Star break on Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.