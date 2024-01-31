Flames prospect Poirier back on ice after suffering scary skate cut

Calgary Flames prospect Jeremie Poirier is back on the ice for what appears to be the first time since suffering a skate laceration in October.

Poirier posted a video of himself skating on his Instagram page. It is the first time he is known to have been on the ice since suffering the horrific injury, one which has kept him sidelined for the past 35 games.

Prior to suffering the injury, Poirier was off to a fantastic start with the Calgary Wranglers, scoring a goal and seven points through just four games. The offensive-minded defenceman scored nine goals and 41 points in 69 AHL games last season as a rookie and appeared to be well on his way to surpassing those totals in his sophomore campaign.

Though Poirier’s defensive game is still in need of improvement, his raw talent makes him the most exciting prospect the Flames have on the back end. Had he not suffered his injury, he more than likely would have gotten in some NHL action this season, as other Flames prospects on the back end — such as Yan Kuznetsov and Ilya Solovyov — have been given quick looks.

The Wranglers could really use Poirier back in the lineup, as they are currently just four points shy of the Coachella Valley Firebirds for first in the Pacific Division while holding two games in hand. A return date for the 21-year-old blue liner has yet to be set, but the fact that he is back skating suggests one is nearing.