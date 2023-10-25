A scary moment took place in the AHL on Saturday as Calgary Flames prospect Jeremie Poirier suffered a skate laceration to his arm.

Poirier, who is in his second season with the Calgary Wranglers, will be undergoing surgery to repair the laceration, which was suffered in a game versus the Abbotsford Canucks. It is unknown at this point how long he is expected to be out of the lineup, but it will be a significant period.

This is obviously a tough injury for Poirier, who was in line to be a potential call-up for the Flames this season if they were to run into injury trouble. That said, there also has to be some relief that this injury didn’t turn out as bad as it could have been, as skate lacerations are always a frightening thing.

Last season, fans watched in horror as Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane suffered a skate laceration to his wrist after Pat Maroon accidentally stepped on him while he was down. Kane required immediate surgery and was given a three to four-month timeline regarding a return. However, he healed much faster than expected and made his return to the lineup just 10 weeks later.

Prior to the injury, Poirier was off to a fantastic start with the Wranglers. In four games, the offensive-minded blue liner had a goal and seven points. It seemed as though he was ready to really blow up after what was an already impressive rookie season in which he managed nine goals and 41 points in 69 outings.

The news is also extremely unfortunate for the Wranglers, who are expected to be one of the best teams in the AHL this season. They have certainly looked the part through four games with a 3-0-1 record, but will now be forced to try and continue that success with Poirier sidelined.