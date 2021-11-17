SportsHockeyFlames

NHL fines Flames' Mikael Backlund for reckless hit

Aaron Vickers
Aaron Vickers
|
Nov 17 2021, 7:01 pm
NHL fines Flames' Mikael Backlund for reckless hit
NBC

Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund won’t be suspended for boarding Philadelphia Flyers forward Travis Konecny on Tuesday. 

But he has been hit with a fine.

Backlund, 32, was ticketed $5,000 — the maximum allowed under the Collective Bargaining Agreement — for his cross-check on forward Travis Konecny in Calgary’s 2-1 overtime loss against the Flyers.

The hit landed at 11:53 of the first period. Backlund, who has three goals and five points in 16 games this season, was assessed a minor penalty for boarding. 

Konecny wasn’t injured on the play. 

The fee is the second to a member of the Flames this month.

Matthew Tkachuk was fined $5,000 by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for high-sticking Dallas Stars defenceman John Klingberg on November 5.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Aaron VickersAaron Vickers
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT