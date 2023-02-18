Flames' Andersson says he's "lucky to be alive" after being hit by vehicle

Rasmus Andersson feels lucky to be alive.

The Calgary Flames defenceman, who was hit by a vehicle while riding a scooter on his way to dinner on February 8, talked about the traumatic experience in his first media availability since the incident over a week ago.

“It was a tough couple days there, especially because I don’t really know what happened still,” Andersson said. “You’re on your way to one place and you wake up in an ambulance. It’s obviously scary and traumatic and all that kind of stuff. I’m just thankful for the Detroit hospital. They did a really good job.

“I was in an MRI machine before I could even say what my name was. I’m grateful for everyone who works at the Detroit hospital. It was traumatic, for me, my wife, my family, and everyone.”

“We know what situation we’re in. We need the points.” Rasmus Andersson shares his thoughts on tonight’s battle vs. the Rangers. pic.twitter.com/D3XIfPadCQ — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 18, 2023

Andersson was struck at a crosswalk at approximately 6 pm ET, and was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

“I want to make sure we thank the medical staff there and specifically Dr. D,” Calgary general manager Brad Treliving told reporters last week. “Our medical staff was in consultation with them and the folks at the hospital.

“He’s doing well. In good spirits. We’re lucky. Very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved (in his care) and let everybody know that Ras is doing well.”

Andersson, who leads the Flames in average ice-time at 24:35 per game, missed three contests before logging an assist in 19:49 of ice time in a 5-2 loss against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

“Just last game, you think about all the stuff that has happened… I was probably a little too cautious in some situations and that kind of stuff,” Andersson said. “But I feel better and better each day that goes by.

“I don’t think it would’ve mattered. I was cleared on Wednesday from all the doctors. Even if my first game was today, I think I was still going to be a little extra cautious. When you get the first game out of the way you know you’re fine and that kind of stuff. But as I said, I’m not going to lie… it was traumatic and it was scary and all that kind of stuff.

“Honestly, I’m just lucky to be alive.”