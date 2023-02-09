Flames' Rasmus Andersson struck by vehicle while on scooter in Detroit

Rasmus Andersson was involved in a motor vehicle accident in Detroit on Wednesday night, the Calgary Flames have announced.

Andersson was hit while riding a scooter on his way to dinner, the Flames wrote in a tweet early Thursday.

“At approximately 6:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, February 8 in Detroit, MI, while riding a scooter on his way to dinner, Flames defenceman Rasmus Andersson was struck by a vehicle. Andersson was taken to local hospital for a full battery of tests before being released last night,” the team tweeted.

Andersson “is doing well” and is considered day-to-day.

“He was going through a crosswalk,” Flames general manager Brad Treliving said. “The good news – and the most important thing – is that Ras is doing well. He was transported by ambulance to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

“I want to make sure we thank the medical staff there and specifically Dr. D. Our medical staff was in consultation with them and the folks at the hospital.

“He’s doing well. In good spirits. We’re lucky. Very lucky. It certainly could have been a lot worse. We want to make sure that we thank all those involved (in his care) and let everybody know that Ras is doing well.”

Treliving also specified that there was “no alcohol involved” in the incident.

"I don't want any speculation out there. There was no alcohol involved." — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 9, 2023

The 26-year-old is fourth in team scoring and first among blueliners with 34 points (seven goals, 27 assists) in 51 games this season. He also leads Calgary in ice time at 24:41 per game.

Andersson will not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday.

The Flames play at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday and wrap up a four-game post-All-Star break road trip at the Ottawa Senators on Monday.

Calgary is currently fifth in the Pacific Division with a 24-17-10 record for 58 points and a .569 points percentage. They trail the third-place Los Angeles Kings by five points, and are tied with the Minnesota Wild for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup playoffs from the Western Conference.