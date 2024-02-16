You’ve definitely heard of book clubs and hiking clubs, but have you ever heard of tall clubs?

If you’ve ever felt a little out of place because of your height, you are not alone! There’s an international group of tall clubs, with a number of them found in Canada, that claims to be “raising social standards since 1938.”

The founder, Kae Sumner Einfeldt, was a colourist at Walt Disney Studios when she “got a little tired of being teased about the short men,” according to the organization’s website.

These tall clubs have been places where friendships have been formed, and love has blossomed, but there is a catch — you have to meet their height requirements. Women must be over 5’10” inches, while men have an even higher threshold of 6’2”.

Right now, there are three Canadian groups listed on their directory in the following cities across the country:

Montreal, Club des Grands du Quebec Tall Club

Vancouver, Sea 2 Sky Peaks

Toronto, Tall Club of Toronto

For a full list of addresses and contact information, click here.

Many of the events that are hosted by the groups range from house parties, hikes, biking, dancing, bowling and dine-outs, in addition to an annual conference at a different city every year.

There are other benefits to being a member, including scholarships for tall students.

They also hold annual beauty pageants dating back to the 1940s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Tall International (@misstallinternational)

A directory lists clubs in Calgary and Edmonton named Higher Expectations and Northern Heights Tall Club, respectively. It’s not only in North America, though. You’ll be able to find similar groups all across the world, from Germany to Australia and everywhere in between.