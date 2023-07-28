Stars have arrived: Here's what's filming in Alberta this August

Let’s admit it, nothing is cooler during the summer heat than Hollywood visiting your hometown, and there are plenty of things filming in Alberta this August.

You simply can’t beat catching glimpses of Alberta on the big screen, cameras rolling, and celebrities live and on location.

The cast and crew of these hometown productions are hard at work right here in town! Here is everything you need to know about what’s filming in Alberta this August.

You might also like: Two Alberta cities rank wildly high on new Crime Severity Index list

This could be your chance: Edmonton mansion sees $1.6M price drop (PHOTOS)

Escape the winter and fly to Hawaii from Calgary for under $400 roundtrip

The Abandons — Season 1

Netflix’s newest series, The Abandons, is set to film in Alberta this summer. While filming was initially supposed to start on August 15, the recent SAG-AFTRA strike has temporarily stalled production. But, not to worry — the show must go on eventually! The Abandons is expected to be on location until sometime in January 2024. Set in the 1850s Wild West, Alberta makes the perfect backdrop for this western series starring Lena Headey and Gillian Anderson.

Heartland — Season 17

Heartland is filming for another season in Alberta! Starring Amber Marshall, the Canadian drama series is based on the book series by Lauren Brooke and is set on an Alberta family ranch. Actually, rumour has it that the series is mostly filmed at a private ranch located west of Millarville.

Heartland has been filming in the area since 2007, and Season 17 is expected to be on location until the end of August. The series is known for being one of the longest-running Canadian programs in history.

Billy the Kid — Season 2

Billy the Kid is filming in Alberta right now for its second season. Production will occur in Calgary and the surrounding areas from May through September.

The Western series was created by Michael Hirst and is based around the infamous American outlaw known as “Billy the Kid.” It stars Tom Blyth, Daniel Webber, Eileen O’Higgins, Sean Owen Roberts, and Dakota Daulby, to name a few. It appears most of the cast will be returning for season two, so expect even more drama and action!