Escape the winter and fly to Hawaii from Calgary for under $400 roundtrip

If you’re looking to escape to a stunning paradise retreat but are hoping to avoid the busy tourist season, cheap flight options to Hawaii from Calgary this winter are calling your name.

Right now, there are flights from Calgary to three different Hawaiian airports for less than $400 roundtrip, so that means you can escape the harsh Alberta winters and spend some quality time in the sun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maui Hawaii (@mauihi)

You can check out so many trails, bays, beaches, delicious restaurants, and wildlife. A helicopter tour may be in the cards when you visit — it always offers the most spectacular views!

Calgary to Honolulu, Oahu (HNL)

From Calgary (Google Flights): Nonstop flights between January and April 2024 are up for grabs at $375 roundtrip.

Calgary to Kahului, Maui (OGG)

From Calgary (Google Flights): Flights between late October and December 2023, as well as January to April 2024, are available for $359 roundtrip. Nonstops are available.

Calgary to Kona, The Big Island (KOA)

From Calgary (Google Flights): Flights between January and April 2024 are available for $369 roundtrip. Nonstops are available, and your best bet is Friday and Sunday dates.

Is Hawaii on your winter travel bucket list? Let us know in the comments.