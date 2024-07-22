What the new Calgary Flames arena "Scotia Place" will look like

Calgary Flames fans can now finally see what their new arena will look like when it’s finally up and running.

After the name of the arena, “Scotia Place”, was leaked on social media earlier today, the team officially confirmed the name and shared the first renderings of what the 18,000-seat arena will look like when it’s built.

Construction on the building started today and the hope is that it will be ready in time for the 2027-28 NHL season.

A landmark attraction in our downtown and the emerging culture and entertainment district, we’re proud to share the renderings for @cgyscotiaplace! pic.twitter.com/SzD1jpkMnx — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 22, 2024

The sleek exterior design features red and yellow lights on the side that seem to mimic burning flames, which is a fitting choice considering who the main tenants of the building are set to be.

The outside of the rink also looks like it will feature much more space for events to be held directly outside of the building. This is something that the current Saddledome lacks and could be something that the team has taken inspiration from the success of the Edmonton Oilers’ ICE District events during the last few postseasons.

Moving inside the arena, everything looks to be significantly upgraded from their current situation. The scoreboard looks to be on par with the new one being installed in the Saddledome for this upcoming season and everything from the seating arrangements to the interior design are much more modern and akin to other NHL rinks.

Flames legend Jarome Iginla has high hopes for what the new building can bring to the franchise.

“I think it’ll be great for the city, and it’ll be really good for the team and the players that are there, too,” Iginla said in a release. “I like the Saddledome, some great memories there and stuff, but it’ll help the organization out a lot.”

Outside of being the future home of the Flames, Scotia Place will also house a community arena and will be a concert venue as well. Renderings included a look at how both will look.

The arena will do wonders for the team and the city, but Alberta Premier Danielle Smith said during a press conference today that the hope is that the arena will make Calgary an international destination.

“Even as we begin this new phase I think we can all agree that the momentum has already started,” Smith said. “There is an excitement and energy that comes with knowing you are already a world-class city.

“Projects like this one give even more people even more reasons to experience [Calgary’s] vibrancy 365 days a year… Calgary will be giving every major city in North America a run for its money as a destination for events.”

It’ll be an anxious few years as Flames fans count down the days until the new arena opens up.