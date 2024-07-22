New Calgary Flames arena will feature outdoor bar

The future of the Calgary Flames was on full display today, as the first details of the team’s new arena were finally made public.

Its new name, Scotia Place, along with the first renderings of the building, were revealed after years of anticipation about an eventual replacement for the aging Saddledome.

Among the information shared about the 18,000-seat Scotia Place was that, alongside a world-class NHL arena, it would also house a community rink and outdoor entertainment area.

That includes a spacious outdoor bar for hockey fans and concert patrons to enjoy drinks before and after events.

The addition of the bar will help cultivate a more vibrant culture around the new entertainment centre, as it offers something the current Saddledome cannot compete with.

It also follows suit with how some of the NHL’s newest arenas are being built. Edmonton built the Ice District — an outdoor plaza and event area — right outside Rogers Place when it was built back in 2017. It has been seen as a huge success, especially after the Oilers’ most recent run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Now that Calgary is on its way to building something similar for its city, it could revolutionize how sports fans in Calgary come together and celebrate. For example, perhaps Calgary’s Red Mile playoff viewing parties could be held right outside the arena in a spot tailor-made for that kind of event.

Given that the weather is typically too cold for an outdoor bar to be feasible, there has been speculation on whether or not it could convert into an indoor bar in the winter months. However, nothing has been confirmed on that part.

Either way, renderings of the new arena seem to offer up a much better picture than what the current Saddledome has to offer. Though the old rink has its fair share of fans, even the most diehard Saddledome defender would have to agree that it has far outlived its original use and that Scotia Place will be a welcome addition.

The Flames franchise’s future looks a lot more promising, and anticipation for the building’s opening is now in full swing.