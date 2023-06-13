7 sensational ways to celebrate Father's Day in Calgary

Father’s Day is this weekend, and there are lots of great things to do in Calgary to celebrate, no matter what you are looking for.
If you want a fun brunch, a rock concert, a cute day with the dog, or a film festival, there really is something for everyone.
Here are seven of the best things to do in Calgary this Father’s Day.
- You might also like:
- Canadian music legends Blue Rodeo are coming to Calgary this summer
- 12 things to do at the Calgary Stampede for under $50
- Here are the Stampede concerts that have been announced so far
Spoil Dad for Father’s Day at the Military Museums
What: This Father’s Day, treat your dad to a memorable experience at The Military Museums! Join them for an exciting Father’s Day celebration tailored just for this special occasion. Explore their remarkable collection of historical weapons, exclusively showcased for dads. Check out impressive military vehicles and engage in fun family activities. And, of course, indulge in delicious food! They have partnered with YYC Food Trucks and the Canadian Bear Balls and Poutinerie, and the Family Squeezed Lemonade trucks will be present from 11:30 am to 4 pm, ensuring a day packed with enjoyment.
When: June 18, 2023
Time: 9 am to 5 pm
Where: The Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW
Cost: $15
Bring your puppy to a fun event in University District
What: This would be such an amazing event to enjoy with the whole family for Father’s Day, and it is completely dog-friendly and free, with lots of great things to check out.
When: June 18, 2023
Time: 1 to 5 pm
Where: University District Discovery Centre – 4410 University Avenue
Cost: Free
Enjoy a Father’s Day brunch at the Calgary Zoo
What: The Calgary Zoo is one of the coolest things to check out at any time, but when brunch is involved, it’s even better. They have a special Father’s Day Brunch with decorations, a special menu, some great desserts and lots of activities to keep the kids entertained.
When: June 18, 2023
Time: 1 to 5 pm
Where: University District Discovery Centre – 4410 University Avenue
Cost: 9 am (sold out), 11:30 am (sold out), 2:30 pm (tickets still available)
Have a classy day at the National at Spruce Meadows
What: A full weekend of world-class horse jumping would make quite the Father’s Day gift. Enjoy the jumping, some live music, and a whole lot of other entertainment options at one of the nicest venues in the city.
When: June 14 to 18
Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way
Cost: General admission starts at $5.40
Let the nostalgia flow with Burton Cummings
What: If you are looking to celebrate Father’s Day with some nostalgia, legendary rocker Burton Cummings makes his return to Calgary a couple of days before Father’s Day. The Canadian Music Hall of Famer is in town Friday night at Grey Eagle.
When: Friday, June 16
Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Tickets: $71
Celebrate Art Spot’s 15th anniversary
View this post on Instagram
What: If Dad is into the arts, this is the spot to celebrate. There will be 70 local artists featured, plus live music, performances, live art, activities, and a BBQ!
When: Saturday, June 17
Time: 12 pm to 10 pm
Where: 1723 9th Street SW
Tickets: Free
Check out some movies at the Queer Film Festival
What: If you want to check out some movies that will make you think for Father’s Day, Canada’s longest-running queer film festival returns to the iconic Globe Cinema. Father’s Day will be the last day of the festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary with documentaries, features, short films, and animations.
When: June 9 to June 18
Where: Globe Cinema
Tickets: Start at $11.90