7 sensational ways to celebrate Father's Day in Calgary

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Father’s Day is this weekend, and there are lots of great things to do in Calgary to celebrate, no matter what you are looking for.

If you want a fun brunch, a rock concert, a cute day with the dog, or a film festival, there really is something for everyone.

Here are seven of the best things to do in Calgary this Father’s Day.

What: This Father’s Day, treat your dad to a memorable experience at The Military Museums! Join them for an exciting Father’s Day celebration tailored just for this special occasion. Explore their remarkable collection of historical weapons, exclusively showcased for dads. Check out impressive military vehicles and engage in fun family activities. And, of course, indulge in delicious food! They have partnered with YYC Food Trucks and the Canadian Bear Balls and Poutinerie, and the Family Squeezed Lemonade trucks will be present from 11:30 am to 4 pm, ensuring a day packed with enjoyment.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where: The Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Cost: $15

What: This would be such an amazing event to enjoy with the whole family for Father’s Day, and it is completely dog-friendly and free, with lots of great things to check out.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: University District Discovery Centre – 4410 University Avenue

Cost: Free

What: The Calgary Zoo is one of the coolest things to check out at any time, but when brunch is involved, it’s even better. They have a special Father’s Day Brunch with decorations, a special menu, some great desserts and lots of activities to keep the kids entertained.

When: June 18, 2023

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: University District Discovery Centre – 4410 University Avenue

Cost: 9 am (sold out), 11:30 am (sold out), 2:30 pm (tickets still available)

What: A full weekend of world-class horse jumping would make quite the Father’s Day gift. Enjoy the jumping, some live music, and a whole lot of other entertainment options at one of the nicest venues in the city.

When: June 14 to 18

Where: Spruce Meadows – 18011 Spruce Meadows Way

Cost: General admission starts at $5.40

What: If you are looking to celebrate Father’s Day with some nostalgia, legendary rocker Burton Cummings makes his return to Calgary a couple of days before Father’s Day. The Canadian Music Hall of Famer is in town Friday night at Grey Eagle.

When: Friday, June 16

Time: Doors open at 6:30 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre – 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Tickets: $71

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Spot (@artspot.yyc)

What: If Dad is into the arts, this is the spot to celebrate. There will be 70 local artists featured, plus live music, performances, live art, activities, and a BBQ!

When: Saturday, June 17

Time: 12 pm to 10 pm

Where: 1723 9th Street SW

Tickets: Free

What: If you want to check out some movies that will make you think for Father’s Day, Canada’s longest-running queer film festival returns to the iconic Globe Cinema. Father’s Day will be the last day of the festival, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary with documentaries, features, short films, and animations.

When: June 9 to June 18

Where: Globe Cinema

Tickets: Start at $11.90