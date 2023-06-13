Canadian music legends Blue Rodeo are coming to Calgary this summer

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Legendary Canadian country group Blue Rodeo is making its way to Calgary to close out the summer.

They will be stopping at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on August 23.

The Canadian Music Hall of Famers are hitting the road for the 30-year anniversary of Five Days in July, which was their fifth studio album and a huge success. Long-time Blue Rodeo fans will enjoy the trip down memory lane with the songs from the six-time platinum record.

In a release, the band says they are looking forward to reliving this iconic album.

“We have a rare opportunity to revisit Five Days In July in its entirety,” says Blue Rodeo’s Jim Cuddy. “This being the record’s 30th birthday, we thought we would do a few special shows and play the record front to back. Should be fun.”

You’ll also hear your other favourites from their 15 other studio albums.

This isn’t Blue Rodeo’s only Alberta stop. They are going to be rocking out in Edmonton the night before on August 22 at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium.

For members of the Blue Rodeo Fan Club, you’ll have access to a pre-sale Wednesday, June 14 with other pre-sales running throughout the week. The general on-sale day is Friday, June 16 at 10 am through Ticketmaster.

Blue Rodeo

When: August 23

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14 Avenue NW

Tickets: Pre-sale Wednesday, June 14, General sale Friday, June 16