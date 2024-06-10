Father’s Day is just around the corner, and if you’re looking to celebrate Dad, Calgary has some delicious feasts and treats to indulge in.

Here are some wonderful Father’s Day offerings to get in Calgary.

Feasts

The Dorian: Get Smoked event on June 13, with house-smoked meats and smoked cocktails.

Thomsons Kitchen & Bar: Father’s Day brunch buffet with an omelette bar, Eggs Benedict, pancakes and more.

Calgary Zoo: Father’s Day brunch with crafts for kids.

Pampa Brazilian Steakhouse: Father’s Day brunch or dinner.

Teatro: Three-course Father’s Day dinner with optional scotch pairings.

The King Eddy: Father’s Day brunch with live music from country-folk artist Carter Felker.

Heritage Park: Father’s Day brunch at The Selkirk.

Delta Calgary South: Father’s Day brunch buffet.

Flores & Pine: Father’s Day brunch and dinner buffets.

Jane Bond BBQ: Father’s Day BBQ buffet.

Smugglers: All-you-can-eat prime rib dinner.

Treats

Sweet Relief: Deluxe cookies, cakes or decorated sugar cookies.

Pretty Sweet: Cookies and decorated sugar cookies.

Crave: Decorated cupcakes.