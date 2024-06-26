One Banff restaurant has been nominated for a prestigious culinary award recognizing the very best in fine dining restaurants at hotels in North America.

Eden, a stunning spot tucked away inside The Rimrock Banff, has once again been nominated by the World Culinary Awards as one of North America’s best fine dining hotel restaurants.

It’s not the restaurant’s first time being nominated for the award, as it has actually scooped the prize not once but twice, in 2022 and 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Culinary Awards (@worldculinaryawards)

Among other restaurants in the category are Campton Place restaurant in Taj Campton Place, San Francisco; Solbar at Solage in Napa Valley, and The Mark restaurant by Jean Georges at The Mark in New York City.

This marks the fifth annual World Culinary Awards, a programme which aims to “celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry.”

You can vote for your favourite nominees on the World Culinary Awards website until August 30.

Eden at The Rimrock Resort Hotel

Where: 300 Mountain Avenue, Banff

Instagram