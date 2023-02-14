The Family Day long weekend is expected to have a bit of a rough end with snow in the forecast for Calgary this Monday.

According to Environment Canada, we have a chance of flurries on Monday with the high dipping to -6°C.

The snow actually is forecasted to start up in Calgary Sunday night and continue into Monday.

It is also supposed to slowly cool down leading up to the long weekend. Thursday’s high is forecast to be 6°C and then it gradually cools from there.

Overall though, this is still usually where we sit temperature-wise in Calgary this time of year. The average temperature for this weekend is 0°C.

That means it will still be nice to enjoy some of the great things going on this weekend across the city as we slowly head toward spring.

Despite a pretty mild stretch, it has been a rough winter in Calgary and southern Alberta with the weather causing problems across the province.