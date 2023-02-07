Snow way! Calgarians are blown away by enormous snowman

Calgarians on social media are reacting to a gigantic snowman in the southeast that is so big you can barely see the house from some angles.

This gigantic snowman has been constructed in the southeast community of Sundance. It was brought to people’s attention by u/Replicator666 on Reddit.

And people can’t get enough of him.

People on Reddit have questions. First, where do you find accessories for something that massive?

Another question is, how long will this stay up?

It hasn’t been incredibly warm in Calgary as of late, but we certainly have had temperatures above freezing. For the last five days, the temperature in Calgary has been above 0°C. But it obviously hasn’t been enough to put a dent in this snowman.

If he did shed some of his winter size, reinforcements are coming with flurries expected Wednesday morning.

After that, he faces another tough test with the high temperature sitting between 5°C and 8°C for the rest of the week.

While our new favourite snowman is thriving, some of his snowman brothers are struggling with the warm temperatures.

A few weeks back. Snowman on the Bow River, Calgary AB. pic.twitter.com/ySnWYiyBeJ — Shelagh R (@Richers2022) February 5, 2023

We join Calgarians in celebrating this accomplishment in snow-related architecture and hope this snowman stands forever. In part, because it is amazing, and in part, because when it eventually melts, it will be VERY messy.