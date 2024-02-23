Coyotes give ex-Flames player the boot after regrettable social media post

Former Calgary Flames forward Adam Ružička will need to find a new team to play for after a regrettable video he posted to social media.

The Arizona Coyotes are now in the process of terminating his contract.

“We have placed forward Adam Ružička on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time,” the Coyotes said in a statement shared with Daily Hive.

Ružička, who the Coyotes claimed off waivers from the Calgary Flames a month ago, posted a video to his Instagram story last night involving what appeared to be a white powdery substance on a plate in front of him.

This video is from Adam Ruzicka's story on Instagram. He is a member of the Arizona Coyotes. But it might not be for a long time. Credit to: @kamil_schreiber. pic.twitter.com/oSICPSltwz — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) February 23, 2024

Ružička deleted the video a short time later, but the damage was already done, as the story was screen-recorded and began making waves on several social media platforms a short time later.

The 24-year-old, who was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft, possesses some great skills, but has struggled with consistency through the first 117 games of his career. Many thought that going to the Coyotes could help him turn into an impactful player at the NHL level, but that failed to be the case, as he suited up in only three games with the team.

Ružička suited up for 114 of his 117 games with the Flames over the course of four seasons. During that time, he had 14 goals and 40 points, while playing primarily in a fourth-line role.

