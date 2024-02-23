SportsHockeyFlamesCanada

Ex-Flames forward Ruzicka films himself with white powdery substance

Feb 23 2024, 5:44 pm
@adamruzicka21/Instagram | Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports

Former Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka has some explaining to do after he appeared to accidentally upload a video to his Instagram story on Thursday night.

The video involves what appears to be a white powdery substance, with Ruzicka seemingly consuming it.

Ruzicka, who was recently claimed off waivers by the Arizona Coyotes, begins the video with his camera pointed towards a small plate, which has a white substance on it. The 24-year-old Slovakian then pans to himself for several seconds and puts an object in his mouth, before ending the recording. The video was only up for a short time before being deleted, but a screen recording of it is making the rounds on social media.

Daily Hive has reached out to the Coyotes for comment on the video, but has yet to receive a response.

Ruzicka was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft. He went on to play 114 games in a Flames sweater, where he recorded 14 goals and 40 points. His talent was on display at times, as he recorded 20 points through the first 25 games of the 2022-23 season. However, inconsistencies have always been his issue, and that was certainly the case then, as he managed just a single assist in the remaining 19 games he played.

Since joining the Coyotes, Ruzicka has suited up for just three games and averaged less than nine minutes of ice time. The Coyotes, who have lost 11 games in a row, are in the midst of a three-day break. Their next game is Sunday in Winnipeg.

Ruzicka’s two-year contract expires at the season’s end, though the Coyotes have the option to retain him as a restricted free agent.

