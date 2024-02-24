Flames' Weegar recreates epic "vibes are immaculate" video

After a slow start to his tenure, MacKenzie Weegar has turned into a fan favourite of many Calgary Flames supporters.

Weegar, who was part of the package the Flames received from the Florida Panthers in exchange for Matthew Tkachuk, is having a career season. His 15 goals lead all NHL defencemen and have him on pace to score 22. His highest total entering the season was eight, which he had back in 2021-22.

Aside from his excellent on-ice play, what has also made Weegar a favourite among Flames fans is his fun-loving personality. That personality happened to be on display with a video he recorded while on the road in Ottawa as a member of the Panthers. Despite being recorded long ago, fans rediscovered it during the 2022-23 season, and it continues to be all over the Flames’ X account.

MacKenzie Weegar has three goals and four assists in his last six games pic.twitter.com/mMUAssvLht — James Johnson 🔥 (@JamesJohnsonYYC) March 26, 2023

The “vibes are immaculate” phrase is now said among Flames fans and media on a regular basis and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere anytime soon. In fact, it has only grown bigger in recent days, as Taranjot Vining, host of Flames TV Punjabi, was able to get the 30-year-old defenceman to recreate the viral phrase.

Plus a new updated version of “The vibes are immaculate” meme 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/V85sJRYmxh — Taranjot Vining (@Str8OuttaCGY) February 23, 2024

“I miss that long hair,” Weegar said, looking back on the old video. “I wish I could grow that back.

“I did a ‘Weather with Weegsy’ in Florida. I used to do the weather on the road. I was back home in my home city. It might have been -40°C and grey, but I just said, ‘The vibes are immaculate’ because I was just back home in my home city. It’s a funny meme; the boys still give it to me a little bit here and there.”

The vibes have been immaculate for the Flames as of late, as they have won each of their past two games against two very tough opponents in the Winnipeg Jets and Boston Bruins. A win tonight would put them just one point shy of the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card position, and they have a great opportunity to make it happen, as they are set to play an Edmonton Oilers team tonight who have not only lost two straight but are on the second half of a back-t0-back. Puck drop in tonight’s Battle of Alberta is set for 8:00 pm MT.