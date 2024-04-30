Ex-Flames defenceman Tanev plays excellent after taking puck to face

Calgary Flames fans are well aware of how tough Chris Tanev is, and the 34-year-old showcased it once again last night.

Tanev has played excellent hockey for the Dallas Stars since being acquired from the Flames in late February. He and his new team looked to be in trouble in their first-round series versus the Vegas Golden Knights after going down 2-0 on home ice, but they were able to battle back and get things evened up at 2-2 after a big 4-2 win last night.

Tanev was excellent for the Stars, finishing the game with 22:04 in ice time while going +3 with four blocks. What made his performance even more impressive was the fact that he was banged up, having taken a puck to the face during warmups.

Chris Tanev just got hit in the face in warmups and went down the tunnel. — Lia Assimakopoulos (@Lassimak) April 30, 2024

The 34-year-old veteran was ready to go for puck drop despite having a big cut and some swelling under his eye.

Yep, Chris Tanev got hit in the face, alright. pic.twitter.com/VnW0rBSciQ — RJ Coyle (@coylio33) April 30, 2024

Tanev, who prides himself on his strong defensive play, became well-known by Flames fans for his ability to play through injuries during his four seasons in Calgary. Despite often being at less than 100%, he was one of their best blue liners night in and night out, which quickly helped him become a fan favourite.

Tanev suited up in 19 regular season games with the Stars, registering a goal and five points. He has been held pointless through four playoff outings but sits at an impressive +5.

There are plenty of reasons for Flames fans to root for Tanev and the Stars. Not only was he beloved during his time in Calgary, but, if the Stars are able to advance to the Stanley Cup Final, the Flames will receive a 2026 third-round pick from them, adding to what is already a large amount of draft capital.

After appearing dead in the water, the Stars have not only tied their series versus the Golden Knights but are now being viewed as the favourite. Game 5 between these two heavyweights will take place tomorrow night at the American Airlines Center. Puck drop is set for 5:30 pm MT.