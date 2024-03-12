Here are all the picks the Calgary Flames have for the next three drafts

Calgary Flames general manager Craig Conroy has made it a goal to retool his roster, and is doing a solid job of it in the early going.

Conroy has had a difficult first year as a GM, as he was promoted to the position with a roster that had several valuable pending UFAs. He wound up trading Tyler Toffoli, Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, and Noah Hanifin for a variety of players, prospects, and draft picks. The only player of that group he chose to hold onto was Mikael Backlund, who he signed to a two-year, $9 million contract extension.

Conroy was able to bring in at least one draft pick in trades for all of the five players mentioned above, giving the Flames organization a surplus in that department over the next three drafts. Here is a list of all the picks they will have:

As the chart shows, the Flames could potentially have a combined 25 picks through the next three drafts. However, three of those are conditional. Here are the conditions on each of them:

2024 Golden Knights conditional third

This pick was one of two that the Flames received in the Hanifin trade. If the Golden Knights can win their first-round series in the upcoming playoffs, this pick will instead be a second-round selection in 2025.

2024 Canucks conditional fourth

This pick was part of the package the Flames got in the Lindholm deal. If the Canucks advance to the Western Conference Final this year, this pick will move up to the third round in 2024.

2026 Stars conditional third

This pick was acquired in the Tanev trade, although it remains to be seen whether or not the Flame will actually get it. It is completely dependent on the Stars reaching the Stanley Cup Final this season. If they fail to do so, the Stars will retain the pick.

Flames have plenty to work with

It will be interesting to see what the Flames choose to do with all these picks. While they could keep them all in hopes of developing an abundance of NHL talent, they may also elect to trade some for current NHL players or prospects they feel are close to being ready. Regardless of the outcome, it’s hard not to be excited about what’s to come if you’re a Flames fan.