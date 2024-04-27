SportsHockeyFlames

Flames fans will have playoff hockey in Calgary as Wranglers advance

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Apr 27 2024, 7:54 pm
Flames fans will have playoff hockey in Calgary as Wranglers advance
Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

It may not have been what was wished for ahead of the season, but Calgary Flames fans will get to see playoff hockey at the Saddledome.

The Flames wound up missing playoffs by a wide margin, finishing the season with a 38-39-5 record. The Wranglers, however, were able to sneak in having finished seventh in the Pacific Division.

Despite their mediocre regular season, some thought an upset over the Tucson Roadrunners in the opening round was possible with Dustin Wolf, Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka, and Ilya Solovyov all returning. That turned out to be exactly the case.

The Wranglers swept the Roadrunners in their best-of-three series and punched their ticket to the Pacific Division Semi-Finals.

Next up for the Wranglers will be the Coachella Valley Firebirds, who ended their season a year ago. They finished first atop the Pacific Division this season with a 46-15-11 record.

This series will be a best-of-five, with the first two games to be played in Calgary. Game 1 will be played on Friday, with puck drop set for 7 pm MT, while Game 2 will also be played in Calgary at 4 pm MT.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop