Edmonton City Hall was evacuated Tuesday morning during a meeting following a weapons complaint.

At around 10:25 am on Tuesday, loud noises that sounded like gunshots rang out, interrupting Councillor Aaron Paquette, who was speaking to a motion.

The conversation continued moments later, with Amarjeet Sohi responding to Paquette before it was again interrupted by the same sound.

At that time, councillors were asked to leave the room, and the meeting was put into recess.

In an emailed statement, Edmonton Police said they are currently investigating a weapons complaint at the location and have arrested one person.

They followed up shortly after and confirmed that there were shots fired and a Molotov cocktail was thrown from the second floor.

Police said there have been no injuries reported.

Police are currently doing a sweep of City Hall, and roadways around the building have been closed.

PUBLIC ADVISORY: Police are currently investigating a weapons complaint at City Hall.

One person has been arrested and police are doing a sweep of City Hall.

Roadways around City Hall have been closed and citizens are asked to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/s6NuBZquSy — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) January 23, 2024

A number of sources, including reporters who were at City Hall when the meeting was put into recess, reported hearing shots at that time.

Police said they will continue to provide updates as events unfold.