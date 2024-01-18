Edmonton police investigating 27 incidents related to ongoing extortion case

Police in Edmonton are investigating 27 events related to an ongoing extortion series that they say has affected the South Asian community in the region since October 2023.

The events include five extortions, 15 arsons and seven firearms offences.

A house fire in Beaumont on January 16 is believed to be the most recent event related to this case.

“The suspects reportedly target members of the South Asian business community, using Whatsapp to text or call victims and demand large sums of money,” Edmonton police said in a statement.

“Failure to pay the extorted sum results in arson or other property damage to new home builds, show homes and related property.”

Six arrested in related incidents: police

At approximately 1:10 am on January 10, police said a suspect in a vehicle fired shots into a Cy Becker residence occupied by a family with children.

No one was struck, but bullets were recovered from inside that home.

This is the second time that home was targeted and police said they have now determined this shooting is connected to the extortion series.

According to police, the occupants of the home have no known involvement in criminal activity.

Police are asking anyone information related to the suspect vehicle to come forward.

As of January 3, six males have been arrested for shooting and arson incidents that have been connected to the extortion series.