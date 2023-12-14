Canadian man with criminal record shot dead at Cancun mall

A Canadian man with a criminal record in Canada was killed in a shooting in Mexico.

According to a post on X made on December 13 from the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Quintana Roo, an investigation was opened following events that took place at a shopping centre in the municipality of Benito Juárez, where a “foreign person losing his life as a result of an attack with a firearm.”

Authorities said primary investigations found the victim had a criminal record in Canada, where he was found guilty of crimes tied to “gangsterism and possession of money of illicit origin.”

La #FGE informa que abrió una carpeta de investigación tras los hechos ocurridos en un establecimiento de un centro comercial en el municipio de Benito Juárez, derivado de lo cual, una persona extranjera perdió la vida a consecuencia de una agresión con arma de fuego. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/5JWk2OJi9C — Fiscalía General del Estado de Quintana Roo (@FGEQuintanaRoo) December 13, 2023

According to reports from The Gazette, the man allegedly had close ties to the Hells Angels in Quebec.

In a statement to Daily Hive, Global Affairs Canada said it is aware of reports of the death of a Canadian citizen in Mexico.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information. Due to privacy considerations, no further information can be disclosed,” stated the agency.