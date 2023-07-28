Become a world-class traveller: Emirates is hiring in Calgary

If you’ve been spending the summer jetting off across the world (or wishing you were), you may have considered what it would be like to travel as part of your full-time job. Well, an opportunity is coming to Calgary next month that could help make that dream a reality.

The world’s largest international airline, Emirates is hosting a cross-Canada cabin crew recruitment initiative and one of their stops is Calgary.

Kicking off in Montreal on August 5, the recruitment tour will stop in Calgary on August 9, before wrapping up at its final stop in Vancouver.

The Dubai-based airline recommends interested applicants bring an up-to-date curriculum vitae (CV) and a recent photograph and to pre-register for a smoother experience. Learn more about employment requirements here. This is a day-long event, so come prepared!

