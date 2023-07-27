NewsTravel

Hop on a round trip to the Caribbean from Calgary for $473

Aruba/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a warm place to escape to when the cold begins to settle into Calgary, this amazing flight deal might be your answer.

WestJet has flights from Calgary to Oranjestad, Aruba, for C$473 roundtrip, including taxes.

 

If you don’t mind the layover in Toronto each way, you could head to this Caribbean oasis just in time for peak season.

Although the risk of a hurricane in Aruba is overall quite low, take-off for these flights happens after hurricane season ends in November and early December.

reopening travel

Oranjestad, Aruba (Darryl Brooks/Shutterstock)

There are so many incredible activities to take part in once you get there and accommodation is generally on the cheaper side.

Some of the area’s most popular activities include snorkeling, sailing, and horseback riding on the beach.

 

If you’ve been looking for the perfect opportunity to just sit back and relax, this is it!

To book this deal:

  1. Head to Kayak or Scanner
  2. Flip through the different dates. The cheapest flights are from early to late November starting on the 5th with prices rising slightly to $489 from mid-November to early December.

 

