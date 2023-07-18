Tons of jobs are up for grabs at a massive Calgary career fair next month

It might be time to dust off your resume (and your interview blazer) — a career fair is coming to Calgary next month and your next job could be waiting for you!

Some of the potential employers who will be at the event include the Calgary Police Service, UPS Canada Ltd, and Big Country Drilling.

If you’re looking to beef up your resume, schools and colleges will also be in attendance like Makami College if you’re interested in massage therapy or the Visual College of Art & Design (VCAD) if art is more your thing.

You can also learn more about a new training program through Elevate Aviation, which is hoping to introduce women to the aviation industry!

Visit the Career Fair Canada website and print off the attendee’s checklist with tips on how to successfully take in the fair.

Some of the points on the checklist include:

print off a resume

dress to impress

prepare an elevator pitch

bring a friend!

The fair will be held on August 22 from 10 am to 2 pm at the BMO Centre in Stampede Park.