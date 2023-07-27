Calgary ranked top destination in North America for remote workers

People and companies across the world continue to embrace the potential of remote work, and a lot of those workers are fitting travel into their new lifestyles.

“Digital nomads” is the term used to describe people who travel freely while working remotely, and it turns out, a lot of them are turning their sights on Calgary!

CommercialSearch, a real estate company based in the US, compiled data on every city around the world with populations of more than 400,000 people to establish the best options for digital nomads.

The study considered two main factors in the rankings: affordability and internet access.

Calgary took the top spot as the travel destination for digital nomads in North America, while ranking seventh worldwide. It was the only North American city that made it into the top 10.

Bangkok ranked number one globally, followed by Shanghai.

Calgary has the fastest internet speed out of all the cities considered in the study, outranking other major destinations like San Antonio, Singapore, Shanghai, and Madrid.

The city also has competitive coworking costs at $292, even beating Panama City’s $299 average fee.

Calgary’s good safety rating also played a role in the city’s popularity, scoring 9.5 out of a maximum of 15, but it scored lower in affordability.

To view the full report, click here.