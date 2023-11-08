EventsArtsChristmasConcertsMovies & TVCuratedPop Culture

"Elf in Concert" brings the holiday magic to Calgary next month

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Nov 8 2023, 7:38 pm
"Elf in Concert" brings the holiday magic to Calgary next month
Elf (New Line Productions/Submitted)

Elf, one of the most beloved Christmas films of all time, is celebrating a milestone birthday this holiday season in Calgary.

The Will Ferrell comedy classic is getting the live concert treatment at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium for two shows on Saturday, December 2.

A live orchestra will bring John Debney’s heartwarming score to life while the film is projected onto a massive 40-foot movie screen. Tickets are on sale now.

Elf

“It’s hard to believe it’s already the 20th anniversary of the release of Elf, a film that has secured its place in history as a modern holiday classic,” said Debney in a release. “Composing the score for this iconic film is one of my career highlights and both the music and movie bring an enduring delight to audiences.

“It is an extraordinary honour to work with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment and CineConcerts to bring the Elf in Concert experience to concert halls around the globe.”

Elf

Elf tells the story of Buddy, played by Ferrell, who was accidentally transported to the North Pole as a toddler and then raised to adulthood, living among Santa’s elves. Buddy is unable to shake the feeling that he doesn’t fit in, so he travels to New York as an adult to look for his real father while still dressed in full elf uniform.

The award-winning movie was directed by Jon Favreau and is ranked as one of the best Christmas films of all time by The Hollywood ReporterForbes, and Entertainment Weekly.

Elf

And make sure to fuel up for the musical magic by eating candy, candy canes, candy corn, and syrup.

Elf in Concert

When: December 2, 2023
Time: 7 pm
Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary
Cost: Various prices, purchase online

