9 incredible Christmas events returning to Calgary this November

It’s only November, but the Christmas events in Calgary are already taking off, with markets and light shows scheduled to start this month!

Most of these events are happening right here in the city, with a few that will need a short drive to get to, but all of these events are worth the effort. So get ready to get into the Christmas spirit!

Sippin’ Santa at Ricardo’s

What: Sippin’ Santa is coming back to Calgary with some incredible holiday-themed cocktails planned! To see a list of the specialty drinks and snacks that were available last year, check out this article.

When: November 20 to December 31

Where: Ricardo’s – 1530 5th Street SW

The Polar Express at Alberta Prairie Railway

What: Fans of The Polar Express or anyone who just loves a sprinkle of magic around the holidays will love this charming train ride. Passengers are served hot chocolate and a cookie treat by Polar Express Chefs, and adults receive a ceramic souvenir Polar Express mug. Everyone will also receive a small whimsical gift!

When: November 18 to December 23

Where: 4611 47th Avenue, Stettler

Price: Adult tickets are $90 each, and children under 11 are $50

A Christmas to Remember at Granary Road

What: The first weekend for Granary Road’s Christmas market starts this month! There are so many things to enjoy, from Christmas classics like sleigh rides to unique holiday-themed activities like Breakfast with Santa and holiday-themed llama photo shoots.

When: November 25 to December 17

Where: Granary Road, 226066 112th Street W

Price: FREE entry into the market with varying prices for activities. To see a full list of the activities and prices scheduled this year, click here.

All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

What: Rosebud Theatre is presenting a special story for the holiday season this year: All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. “The remarkable true story of the Christmas truce of 1914 — an extraordinary night of camaraderie, music, and above all peace, told in the words and songs of the men who lived it.” Tickets include a buffet.

When: November 3 to December 23

Where: Rosebud Theatre – 202 Martin Avenue, Rosebud

Price: Tickets are $95 for adults and $75 for youth and can be purchased online here

Spruce Meadows International Christmas Market

What: The International Christmas Market is back at Spruce Meadows, popping up over three weekends this holiday season. Shop tons of vendors, snack on some holiday goodies, take part in many photo ops and enjoy limited, curated entertainment at the iconic Spruce Meadows event. It’s certainly one of the biggest Christmas markets to visit in Calgary this holiday season!

When: November 17 to 19, November 24 to 26, and December 1 to 3

Time: Fridays from noon to 8 pm, Saturdays from 10 am to 8 pm, and Sundays from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Spruce Meadows — 18011 Spruce Meadows Way SW

Tickets: $15 for adults, $10 for children and seniors; tickets can be found here

The Millarville Christmas Market

What: Take a beautiful drive in the country just outside of Calgary and visit with real reindeer, Santa photos, local artisan vendors, food trucks, and more! Don’t forget to get your tickets before driving out.

When: November 2 to 5 and 9 to 12

Where: Millarville Racing & Agricultural Society — 06097 192nd Street W, Millarville

Price: Entry is $6 but free for kids 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online here.

Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park

What: Once Upon a Christmas at Heritage Park is one of Calgary’s most iconic holiday events, with hands-on activities and entertainment sure to delight guests of all ages. Come get your fix of wholesome holiday cheer!

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 25 to December 17

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park — 1900 Heritage Drive SW, Calgary

Tickets: $19.95 for adults, $14.95 for children and tickets are available here

Zoolights

What: Zoo Lights has become a staple event in Calgary since it started over 25 years ago! The cold temperatures that often come along with visiting at night are memorable, but so are the stunning light displays, warm drinks and firepits scattered around the grounds.

When: November 17 to January 7

Where: Calgary Zoo/Wilder Institute – 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Tickets are $21.95 for adults and $14.95 for children ages 3 to 15 and can be purchased online here

Inglewood Night Market: Holiday Edition

What: The Inglewood Night Market is a modern market with locally sourced and handmade vendors selling diverse goods, from handmade crafts to vintage clothing, antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: November 17, 18, 24, and 25, and December 1, 2

Time: 5 to 10 pm

Where: South Bank Building — 880 9th Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: $5