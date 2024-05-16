FoodRestaurants & BarsCoffee & TeaFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Electric Wolf Cafe has just opened in Canmore

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
|
May 16 2024, 7:57 pm
Electric Wolf Cafe has just opened in Canmore

If you’ve got a trip to the mountains planned anytime soon, a new cafe has just opened in Canmore, and it’s the ultimate spot for coffee with a view.

Electric Wolf, a new cafe concept from the team behind Basecamp Resorts, just opened right in the heart of Canmore at 610 8th Street.

The cozy neighbourhood spot has French bistro charm and serves coffee, pastries, sandwiches, and more from its location among the Canadian Rockies.

The menu, inspired by parent restaurant Rhythm & Howl and created by its award-winning chef, Jason Leizart, features dishes made with fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients.

Diners can enjoy baked goods such as croissants, muffins, cookies, and bread. Heartier dishes, such as BBQ chicken and prosciutto and buffalo mozzarella sandwiches, are also perfect for refuelling post-hike.

Electric Wolf is also home to a grab-and-go freezer with homemade and locally sourced desserts, fruit pies, cookie dough, scores, DIY pizza kits and more.

Later this summer, the spot will also offer handcrafted cocktails, wine and beer.

The cafe offers both inside seating and a Main Street patio, where diners can take in the spectacular mountain views while enjoying a beverage or bite.

Electric Wolf Cafe

Address: 610 8th Street, Canmore

Instagram

GET MORE DISHED NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Charlie HartCharlie Hart
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
+ Restaurant Openings

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop