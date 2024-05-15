FoodRestaurants & BarsFood NewsRestaurant Openings

Oktop: Calgary's first K-rooftop bar is opening this week

Charlie Hart
Charlie Hart
May 15 2024
A brand-new rooftop bar experience is set to open its doors in Calgary this week.

Oktop, set just above Korean BBQ restaurant Korilla on 17th Avenue, is Calgary’s very first K-rooftop bar.

The patio offers incredible views over 17th Avenue to enjoy alongside a variety of Korean anju, with cocktails and beer to wash it down.

With cocktails such as the Somsatang with soju, cotton candy, and citrus, and the Byulbit with soju, popping candy, milkis, mango juice and orange, the drinks perfectly match the vibrancy of the patio.

Oktop is soft opening from May 16 to 19, and to celebrate, diners will get 20% off its food menu.

As well as Oktop, Korilla offers drool-worthy Korean BBQ favourites and even karaoke rooms to keep those party vibes going.

What better way to ring in patio season?

Address: Korilla Korean BBQ – 1410 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

